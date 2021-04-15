Fulfill your true crime fantasies

Murder is on my mind a lot. At any given time, I’m analyzing crime scenes alongside TV detectives, trying to identify a killer in novels, listening to true crime podcasts, or watching documentaries of unsolved deaths. My obsession with the Ted Bundy-like serial killers of the world or the million unique ways to kill someone borders on unhealthy (my husband sleeps with one eye open).
To be clear: I don’t like murderers. I’m just fascinated by the psychology behind why criminals do what they do and how some crimes are so complicated and confusing they can never be truly figured out. If this is you, then consider taking your killer obsession to the next level by visiting a true-crime museum in the U.S.! Yes, there are actual museums dedicated to exploring crimes and showcasing the real-life heroes whose job is to catch the bad guys. It’s time embrace your true crime fantasies — in a healthy, socially acceptable way, of course.
Start your journey into the darkness at the amazing Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, just over 200 miles east of Nashville. Billed as “the most arresting crime museum in the United States,” Alcatraz East is known for its entertaining interactive exhibits and original artifacts designed for all ages. Take pictures by the infamous white Ford Bronco that O.J. Simpson drove during his televised police car chase or examine the typewriter Ted Bundy used in prison. Speaking of Bundy — known as the most notorious serial killer in history — he has a temporary exhibit (open through October 2022), which looks at his final crime, arrest, trial and death.
By Sydni Ellis • [email protected]