Early Voting begins Monday for Sachse elections

Early voting begins Monday, April 19 for Sachse City Council, GISD board of trustees and Collin College board races.

Voters can cast their early voting ballots through April 27. Election Day is May 1.

There are two Sachse City Council seats up for elections, Place 1, held by Brett Franks and Place 2, held by Michelle Howarth. Franks, who was first elected in 2012, has been challenged by Akinsuroju Raymond Taiwo. Howarth, who was elected to the seat in 2018, drew no opponent.

Sachse residents will also vote to reauthorize the adoption of a sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

In the Garland ISD board of trustees race, Place 4, currently vacant, Place 6, currently held by Robert Selder Jr and Place 7, currently held by Wes Johnson, are up for election.

Running for Place 4 is Jed Reed, Daphne Stanley and David Larrick Smith.

Selders is the current president of the board of directors and was first elected in 2015. He is being challenged by Bob Duckworth. Johnson was first elected in 2018 and is running unopposed.

Collin County residents of Sachse will vote for the Collin College board Place 7 through 9. Place 7 incumbent and secretary Jim Orr will face Helen Chang. In Place 8, incumbent and chairman Bob Collins will face Misty Irby, and for the Place 9 position, incumbent and vice-chairman Andy Hardin will face Jacoby Stewart Sr.

Residents living in Dallas or Collin County may vote at any voting center within the county they live in. The voting center in Sachse is located at City Hall, 3815 Sachse Road. Dallas County residents will vote in the courtroom, and Collin County residents in the community center.

