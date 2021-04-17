Dallas County reported 11 COVID related deaths, 292 new cases today, Saturday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 11 deaths and 292 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Apr 17. The county has reported 3,794 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 255,013.

The county is also reporting a total of 40,530 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 368,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park will continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in an area hospital ED and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was Apr 9 and shows 41 active cases in the city, 26 in Dallas County and 15 in Collin County.

To date, a total of 57 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7

is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 14 was 224, which is a rate of 8.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 14 (week ending 4/10/21), 9.0% of respiratory specimens tested positive SARS-CoV-2.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,083 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 359 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Of the cases reported over the past month, 116 have been associated with youth sports.

There are currently 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,315 residents and 2,440 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,058 have been hospitalized and 740 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Seven outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 530 residents and 215 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 217 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 16. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 352 for the same time-period, which represents around 13 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Updated UTSW forecasting reflects a decrease within their model with hospitalizations between 130-170 and daily case counts of 250 by May 3rd.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]