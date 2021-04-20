Dallas County reports 13 COVID related deaths, 502 new cases on Monday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 13 deaths and 502 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Apr 19. The county has reported 3,807 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 255,407.

The county is also reporting a total of 40,638 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 371,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park will continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 40’s was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A women in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A women in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A women in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A women in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A women in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A women in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A women in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was Apr 16 and shows 36 active cases in the city, 25 in Dallas County and 11 in Collin County.

One death reported today was of a person who received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but was on immunosuppressant medication. To date, a total of 57 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 14 was 224, which is a rate of 8.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 14 (week ending 4/10/21), 9.0% of respiratory specimens tested positive SARS-CoV-2.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,083 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 359 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Of the cases reported over the past month, 116 have been associated with youth sports. There are currently 23 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

A cumulative total of 4,330 residents and 2,448 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,064 have been hospitalized and 749 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Seven outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 564 residents and 216 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Updated UTSW forecasting reflects a decrease within their model with hospitalizations between 130-170 and daily case counts of 250 by May 3rd.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]