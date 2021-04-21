Dallas County reports 13 COVID related deaths 282 new cases today, Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 13 deaths and 282 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Apr 20. The county has reported 3,820 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 255,644.

The county is also reporting a total of 40,683 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 381,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park will continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A 19 year old man who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was Apr 16 and shows 36 active cases in the city, 25 in Dallas County and 11 in Collin County.

To date, a total of 57 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 14 was 224, which is a rate of 8.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 14 (week ending 4/10/21), 9.0% of respiratory specimens tested positive SARS-CoV-2.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,083 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 359 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Of the cases reported over the past month, 116 have been associated with youth sports.

There are currently 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,315 residents and 2,440 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,058 have been hospitalized and 740 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Seven outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 530 residents and 215 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

There were 221 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 19. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 354 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county. Please continue to do your part to reduce spread. Masking, social distancing and avoiding gatherings, as well as getting your vaccination. Removal of some restrictions by the CDC is still very limited for those who are vaccinated, and medium and large gatherings especially indoors should still be avoided by all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Updated UTSW forecasting reflects a decrease within their model with hospitalizations between 130-170 and daily case counts of 250 by May 3rd.

