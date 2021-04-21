State reports no COVID related deaths, 77 new Collin County cases today, Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 21.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 73,439 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 954 active cases and a total of 87,902 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 811 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 76 are hospitalized with COVID-19, two fewer than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 80 cases throughout the state at 2,887 of which 540 cases, 28 less than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

