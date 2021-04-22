Bond committee visits Sachse locations

The Sachse Bond Committee met in-person April 12 to tour various potential projects for the upcoming bond package.

The committee was formed at the March 1 regular city council meeting and consists of Tim Shiv­ers, Lindsay Buhler, Brad Ford, John McKinney, Charles Elk, Josh Ackles and Scott McMurdie.

The majority of the previous bond committee meeting, held March 29, was information­al and focused on providing members with recommenda­tions from city staff for poten­tial projects and covered ethical requirements for individuals on the committee.

During the March 22 regular meeting, city council issued a charge to the committee. The proposed charge reads: “Make a recommendation to the city council regarding the need and size of a bond package to sub­mit to Sachse voters in a Nov. 2, 2021 referendum in light of: the condition of residential, col­lector and arterial streets city­wide; the condition of drainage systems citywide; the condition of select city facilities; the con­dition of select screening walls; the tax rate impact of various bond package amounts; and the potential for a successful elec­tion outcome.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]