Bond committee visits Sachse locations

The Sachse Bond Committee met in-person April 12 to tour various potential projects for the upcoming bond package.
The committee was formed at the March 1 regular city council meeting and consists of Tim Shivers, Lindsay Buhler, Brad Ford, John McKinney, Charles Elk, Josh Ackles and Scott McMurdie.
The majority of the previous bond committee meeting, held March 29, was informational and focused on providing members with recommendations from city staff for potential projects and covered ethical requirements for individuals on the committee.
During the March 22 regular meeting, city council issued a charge to the committee. The proposed charge reads: “Make a recommendation to the city council regarding the need and size of a bond package to submit to Sachse voters in a Nov. 2, 2021 referendum in light of: the condition of residential, collector and arterial streets citywide; the condition of drainage systems citywide; the condition of select city facilities; the condition of select screening walls; the tax rate impact of various bond package amounts; and the potential for a successful election outcome.”
For the full story, see our April 22 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]