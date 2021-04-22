Wylie, Plano school districts receive accolades for music education

Two local school districts have been recognized again for their dedication to music education.

For the eighth consecu­tive year, Wylie ISD has been named as a “Best Communities for Music Education” by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. For Pla­no ISD, this is the 21st consec­utive year for the national rec­ognition.

Fewer than 700 school dis­tricts across the United States earned this distinction, Wylie ISD stated in a news release. The NAMM Foundation cel­ebrates and recognizes the in­novative and resourceful music education programs in the Unit­ed States and the communities that support them.

Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is giv­en to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in ef­forts to provide music access and education to all students, the NAMM Foundation stated in a news release.

To qualify for the Best Com­munities designation, Glenn Lambert, executive director of fine arts with Wylie ISD, an­swered detailed questions about funding, graduation require­ments, music class participa­tion, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Plano ISD answered the same questions. Respons­es were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]