Wylie, Plano school districts receive accolades for music education

Two local school districts have been recognized again for their dedication to music education.
For the eighth consecutive year, Wylie ISD has been named as a “Best Communities for Music Education” by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. For Plano ISD, this is the 21st consecutive year for the national recognition.
Fewer than 700 school districts across the United States earned this distinction, Wylie ISD stated in a news release. The NAMM Foundation celebrates and recognizes the innovative and resourceful music education programs in the United States and the communities that support them.
Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is given to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students, the NAMM Foundation stated in a news release.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Glenn Lambert, executive director of fine arts with Wylie ISD, answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Plano ISD answered the same questions. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
For the full story, see our April 22 issue or subscribe online.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]