No COVID related deaths reported, 86 new Collin County cases today, Sunday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 25.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 73,590 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 969 active cases and a total of 88,321 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 814 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 75 are hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 109 cases throughout the state at 2,684 of which 477 cases, 16 less than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

