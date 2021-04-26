No COVID related deaths reported in Collin County today, Monday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 26.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and four fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 73,672 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 801 active cases and a total of 88,484 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 814 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 72 are hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show an increase of 34 cases throughout the state at 2,718 of which 484 cases, seven more than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]