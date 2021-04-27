Dallas County reported 10 COVID related deaths, 175 new cases today, Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 10 deaths and 175 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Apr 27. The county has reported 3,872 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 256,693.

The county is also reporting a total of 41,119 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 410,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Vaccine operations for first and second doses at Fair Park will resume on Wednesday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the Desoto. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was Apr 23 and shows 51 active cases in the city, 34 in Dallas County and 17 in Collin County.

To date, a total of 57 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 15 was 205, which is a rate of 7.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 15 (week ending 4/17/21), 10.8% of respiratory specimens tested positive SARS-CoV-2.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,065 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 381 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Of the cases reported over the past month, 93 have been associated with youth sports.

There are currently 26 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,340 residents and 2,448 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,071 have been hospitalized and 755 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Nine outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 571 residents and 219 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 192 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 26. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 355 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county.

Updated UTSW forecasting reflects an increase within their model with hospitalizations between 150-190 and daily case counts of 260 by May 10th.

