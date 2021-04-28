State reports two COVID related deaths, 96 new Collin County cases today, Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 28.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed two deaths and 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 73,811 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 752 active cases and a total of 88,757 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 816 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 65 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 fewer than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show an increase of 17 cases throughout the state at 2,796 of which 490 cases, three more than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]