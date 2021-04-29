Council talks zoning ordinance amendments, ethics

Sachse City Council held a public hearing concerning amendments to a zoning ordi­nance, considered changes to the code of ethics policy and discussed options for the Bailey Road project during the April 19 regular meeting.

Director of Development Ser­vices Matt Robinson presented the zoning amendments to coun­cil before the mayor opened the public hearing. The changes in­cluded miscellaneous cleanup to fix misspellings and clear up definitions and changes to ware­housing and self-storage permit­ted use in the President George Bush Tollway (PGBT) Turn­pike Mixed Use District and the PGBT Commercial Use District. The amendment also removed auto related permitted use in the PGBT Turnpike Commercial District, the PGBT Mixed Use District and the C1 Neighbor­hood Commercial District.

Two residents spoke during the hearing when it opened for public comments. Deb Schroed­er and Eliza Knieriemen said council should focus on at­tracting businesses residents want and asked them to limit the number of storage facili­ties and auto body shops.

After the hearing, coun­cil approved the amendments unanimously.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]