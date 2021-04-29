Council talks zoning ordinance amendments, ethics

Sachse City Council held a public hearing concerning amendments to a zoning ordinance, considered changes to the code of ethics policy and discussed options for the Bailey Road project during the April 19 regular meeting.
Director of Development Services Matt Robinson presented the zoning amendments to council before the mayor opened the public hearing. The changes included miscellaneous cleanup to fix misspellings and clear up definitions and changes to warehousing and self-storage permitted use in the President George Bush Tollway (PGBT) Turnpike Mixed Use District and the PGBT Commercial Use District. The amendment also removed auto related permitted use in the PGBT Turnpike Commercial District, the PGBT Mixed Use District and the C1 Neighborhood Commercial District.
Two residents spoke during the hearing when it opened for public comments. Deb Schroeder and Eliza Knieriemen said council should focus on attracting businesses residents want and asked them to limit the number of storage facilities and auto body shops.
After the hearing, council approved the amendments unanimously.
For the full story, see our April 29 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]