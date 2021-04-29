C&S Media newspapers awarded

The Wylie News, The Sachse News, the Murphy Monitor and The Farmersville Times, all C&S Media group newspa­pers, won multiple awards at the North and East Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest 2020

The awards were presented at the annual NETPA convention held at the SpringHill Suites in Rockwall April 8-10.

The Wylie News, The Sachse News and the Times competed in the large weekly category and placed in multiple categories entered. The Murphy Monitor competed in the small weekly category.

Awards were based on sub­missions in categories including General Excellence, Advertis­ing, Column Writing, Edito­rials, Feature Story, Headline Writing, Page Design, News Writing, Sports Writing, Sports Coverage, Feature Photo, News Photo and Sports Photo. Special optional category submissions included Journalist of the Year, Special Project and Photogra­pher of the Year.

The Wylie News and the Monitor both took home first place wins for News Writing for stories written by Joe Reavis. In Wylie, stories submitted includ­ed one about former Mayor Eric Hogue voicing his opinion about women not leading prayer, and one about a social studies teach­er using a controversial cartoon in class. The Monitors’ submis­sions, also by Reavis, included a story about a cop killer sentenced to death and the PUC’s decision to intervene in the controversial water rate case.

Also, in News Writing, The Sachse News earned a second place and The Farmersville Times took home the third place.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]