Dallas County reports six COVID related deaths, 268 new cases today, Thursday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported six deaths and 268 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Apr 29. The county has reported 3,887 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 257,117.

The county is also reporting a total of 41,313 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 417,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Vaccine operations for first and second doses at Fair Park continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Highland Park. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Sunnyvale. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was Apr 23 and shows 51 active cases in the city, 34 in Dallas County and 17 in Collin County.

One death reported today was of a person who received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but was on immunosuppressant medication. To date, a total of 58 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; one case of a B.1.526 variant, and one case of a P.1 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 15 was 226, which is a rate of 8.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 15 (week ending 4/17/21), 10.8% of respiratory specimens tested positive SARS-CoV-2.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,065 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 381 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Of the cases reported over the past month, 93 have been associated with youth sports. There are currently 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,340 residents and 2,448 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of these, 1,074 have been hospitalized and 757 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Ten outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 574 residents and 219 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 177 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 28. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 415 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county.

Updated UTSW forecasting reflects an increase within their model with hospitalizations between 150-190 and daily case counts of 260 by May 10th.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]