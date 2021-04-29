Election day May 1

Early voting ended April 27 for Sachse City Council, GISD board of trustees and Collin College board races, but voters can cast their ballots on Election Day, which is Saturday, May 1.

There are two Sachse City Council seats up for elections, Place 1, held by Brett Franks and Place 2, held by Michelle Howarth. Franks, who was first elected in 2012, has been chal­lenged by Akinsuroju Raymond Taiwo. Howarth, who was elect­ed to the seat in 2018, drew no opponent.

Sachse residents will also vote to reauthorize the adoption of a sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) percent to pro­vide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

In the Garland ISD board of trustees race, Place 4, currently vacant, Place 6, currently held by Robert Selder Jr and Place 7, currently held by Wes Johnson, are up for election.

Running for Place 4 is Jed Reed, Daphne Stanley and Da­vid Larrick Smith.

Selders is the current pres­ident of the board of directors and was first elected in 2015. He is being challenged by Bob Duckworth. Johnson was first elected in 2018 and is running unopposed.

Collin County residents of Sachse will vote for the Collin College board Place 7 through 9. Place 7 incumbent and secretary Jim Orr will face Helen Chang. In Place 8, incumbent and chair­man Bob Collins will face Misty Irby, and for the Place 9 position, incumbent and vice-chairman Andy Hardin will face Jacoby Stewart Sr.

Residents living in Dallas or Collin County may vote at any voting center within the county they live in. The voting cen­ter in Sachse is located at City Hall, 3815 Sachse Road. Dal­las County residents will vote in the courtroom, and Collin County residents in the com­munity center.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]