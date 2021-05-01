Dallas County reports five COVID related deaths, 165 new cases today, Saturday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported five deaths and 165 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on May 1. The county has reported 3,900 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 257,527.

The county is also reporting a total of 41,432 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 430,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Vaccine operations for first and second doses at Fair Park continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was Apr 23 and shows 51 active cases in the city, 34 in Dallas County and 17 in Collin County

To date, a total of 58 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six B.1.429 variants; one B.1.526 variant, one P.1 variant, and one P.2 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 16 was 199, which is a rate of 7.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 16 (week ending 4/24/21), 9.5% of respiratory specimens tested positive SARS-CoV-2.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,065 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 381 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Of the cases reported over the past month, 93 have been associated with youth sports.

There are currently 27 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,358 residents and 2,452 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,078 have been hospitalized and 766 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Eleven outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 593 residents and 220 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings, available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 162 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 30. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 331 for the same time-period, which represents around 13 percent of all emergency department visits in the county.

Updated UTSW forecasting reflects an increase within their model with hospitalizations between 160-230 and daily case counts of 260 by May 17th.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]