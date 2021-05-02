Franks wins Place 4

In unofficial voting totals, with 100% of precincts reporting, Brett Franks won Sachse City Council Place 1 over Raymond Twaio Akinsuroju. Franks received 650 votes (76.76%) and Akinsuroju received 198 votes (23.35%).

In the Place 2 seat, incumbent Michelle Howarth, who ran unopposed, was reelected with 714 votes (100%).

The street maintenance tax proposition passed, with 771 votes (76.11%) for and 242 votes (23.89%) against.

Garland Independent School District Board of Trustees Place 4 candidate Daphne Stanley received 3,355 votes (38.44%), Jed Reed received 3,271 votes (37.48%) and David Larrick Smith received 2,102 votes (24.08%).

Incumbent Robert Selders Jr won the Place 6 seat with 5,012 votes (56.16%) over Bob Duckworth, who received 3,913 votes (43.84%).

Incumbent Wes Johnson, who ran unopposed, won the Place 7 seat with 7,838 votes (100%).

Collin County residents of Sachse voted in the Collin College Board of Trustees race. In Place 7, Jim Orr received 40,153 votes (53.86%) over Helen Chang, who received 34,394 (46.14%). In the Place 8 race, Bob Collins won with 38,149 (52.66%) over Misty Irby, with 34,300 votes (47.34%). In Place 9, Andy Hardin received 45,418 votes (64.12%) over Jacoby Stewart Sr, who received 25,414 votes (52.66%).

All results are unofficial until canvassed by the city and county.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]