Council amends ethics policy

After several discussions over multiple meetings, Sachse City Council amended the code of ethics policy during the May 3 regular meeting.

City Attorney Joe Gorfida presented possible changes to the code of ethics that would prohibit a city employee, councilmember, mayor as well as their spouses or children from serving as a voting member of a city board or commission or a non-city board that received funding or support services from the city.

During the meeting, council voted 4-2 to accept the amendments with two modifications, one that would allow adult children serve on city boards or commission and a second striking “support services” from the language.

For more information, see the May 13 edition of The Sachse News.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]