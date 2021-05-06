Make Mother’s Day bloom

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re fortunate enough to still have your mom or grandmother in your life why not plan a special trip to honor them this year? We all know flowers and lunch are nice but how about escaping town to visit a place where everything is blooming?

If you and your special honor­ee love wildflowers, plan a trip to Fredricksburg to the nation’s largest wildflower farm. With 200 acres of wildflower fields and more than 1,000 cultivated acres, Wildseed Farms is abun­dant with beauty from March through October. The farm is free to tour daily from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and their Trial Gar­dens and display gardens are accessible by a 1-mile walking trail that is wheelchair friendly. In addition, there are beautiful sitting areas perfect for a pho­to op! Love butterflies and the plants they find most attractive? The farm has a seasonal garden planted just for that reason.

Started in 1983, the farm was founded by John R. Thomas, a former owner of a turf seeding business who was motivated to plant wildflowers after noticing the demand was ever increas­ing in Texas. Wildflowers were painstakingly planted in rows on large acreage and Thomas and his crew developed machin­ery to plant and harvest the tiny seeds. Today, rows of blooming wildflowers, a garden center, gift shop, winery and beer garden are available for guests 7 days a week.

The garden center is one of the largest in the Texas Hill Country. Visitors can purchase an assort­ment of native Texas annuals, pe­rennials, herbs, tropicals, cactus and succulents. Glazed pottery and Mexican Talavera pottery is also available. Don’t forget to purchase wildflower seeds or seed mixes specially formulated for your planting region before you leave.

