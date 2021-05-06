Sachse sweeps Tyler Legacy in round one

Not much went wrong for the Sachse Lady Mustangs in the bi-district championship round.

Taking on the third-seeded Tyler Legacy out of District 10-6A, Sachse swept their foes in two games. Legacy entered the postseason at 19-8 overall and 8-5 in district play, winning a tiebreaker against Mesquite Horn to clinch the third spot by a final score of 15-2 on April 26, came into the series with a lot of confidence, but couldn’t keep up with the Lady Mus­tangs.

Sachse traveled to Tyler for game one and dominated from the first pitch in winning 9-0 on April 30. Kayla Olthouse dominated from the get-go for Sachse from the circle, pitch­ing a complete game of seven innings while striking out 14 batters in the contest. Legacy could only muster one hit in the contest as she was dealing all afternoon.

She also got great run sup­port, with the Lady Mustangs scoring four runs in the top half of the third inning and capped the game off with five more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Nevaeh Watkins got things go­ing with a double in the third inning that drove home Rylie Clem with two outs. After two more batters reached base, one by an error and one by a walk, Kelsea Flores capped off the inning with a two-run triple to make it a four-run lead.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]