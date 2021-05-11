Dallas County reported eight COVID related deaths, 159 new cases today, Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported eight deaths and 159 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on May 11. The county has reported 3,942 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 258,869.

The county is also reporting a total of 41,917 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 461,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Vaccinations for first and second doses will resume on Wednesday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was May 7 and shows 33 active cases in the city, 27 in Dallas County and 6 in Collin County.

Ten additional cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have been newly confirmed, including 8 B.1.1.7 cases, 1 B.1.429 case and 1 P.1 case. To date, a total of 81 cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have been identified in residents of Dallas County, including: 69 cases of variant B.1.1.7; seven B.1.429 variants; two B.1.526 variants; two P.1 variants; and one P.2 variant. Five have been hospitalized with 3 requiring intensive care unit admission, and one has died. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 17 was 214, which is a rate of 8.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Of

symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 17 (week ending 5/1/21), 10.8% of respiratory specimens tested positive SARS-CoV-2.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,106 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 417 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

There are currently 31 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,370 residents and 2,462 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,089 have been hospitalized and 775 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Twelve outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 598 residents and 221 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 187 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on May 10. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 311 for the same time-period, which represents around 14 percent of all emergency department visits in the county.

Updated UTSW forecasting reflects a minor decrease within their model with hospitalizations between 140-220 and daily case counts of 210 by May 24th.

