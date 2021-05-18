Road concerns addressed at council meeting

Roads were the major topic of discussion during the May 17 regular city council meeting.

Several residents spoke about road conditions in Sachse and Director of Public Works Corey Nesbit gave a brief update on the Merritt Road project.

Resident Butch Kemper spoke in-person during the citizen input portion of the meeting. Kemper previously addressed council before the COVID-19 pandemic about adding a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Blackburn/Ingram Road and 3rd Street/Longmeadow Drive. He said that traffic slowed during the pandemic but now that restrictions on being lifted, he asked the council to address the issue.

James Kieser and Chris Faucher emailed their comments, which Mayor Mike Felix read for the record. Both residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the condition of Bailey Road. Nesbit briefed the council on the road during the April 19 meeting, where he presented several options to address the concerns. The residents asked council to rebuild the road with concrete to meet current Sachse ordinance requirements.

Nesbit also updated the project timeline concerning the Merritt Road project. Nesbit previously reported that construction on Merritt Road was expected to begin at the end of 2021 but said that the project has been delayed. Nesbit now expects construction to begin mid-2022. The director said the next step is right-of-way acquisition.

The next city council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 7 at City Hall.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]