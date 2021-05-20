College, church team up for stuffed animal adoption

Collin College and First Christian Church in Rowlett partnered with Ariel Pointe Se­nior Living Facility in Sachse to brighten the day of some of its residents.

The three organizations teamed up to offer a stuffed animal adoption Friday, May 14 to Ariel Pointe’s memory care residents. Residents chose a stuffed animal, named it and then received an adoption cer­tificate to make it official.

Collin College Director of Health Professions Juli West­cott said colleague Carrie Wooldridge was the catalyst for the event – bringing the church and the college together.

In addition, Ariel Pointe is a clinical partner of the college for the Activity Care Professional (ACP) program, where students can become certified nursing as­sistants.

“They were very generous to let us come do this with their residents,” Westcott said. “It’s just very sweet.”

She said pets are important, but residents aren’t allowed to have them in the facility. Instead, Wescott says stuffed animals are the next best thing.

Josh Snyder, Collin College clinical coordinator, said part of his job is putting together clinical agreements with orga­nizations such as Ariel Pointe that allow students to work as interns in the facility. Snyder said an important aspect of the program is finding activities that increase residents’ cogni­tive abilities, which is the rea­son behind the stuffed animal adoption.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]