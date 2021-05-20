Collin College announces plans for Fall 2021 semester

Collin College has announced Fall 2021 semester plans that address classroom social distancing, vaccinations, enhanced campus cleaning, campus services, COVID-19 reporting, and more. The college worked with the Academic Year (AY) 2021-22 Restart Task Force, which is comprised of faculty and staff representatives, to create the plan and joins major transfer universities and most community colleges within its classification to expand reopening plans.
Collin College continues to place the highest priority on the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. After considering the latest CDC recommendations, classrooms will return to 100% capacity with appropriate social distancing where possible this fall. Students still have the option to select from a variety of class instruction modalities including face-to-face, hybrid/blended, and fully online. The college will continue to require face masks through the summer. A decision regarding face masks for the fall semester will be made prior to the start of the fall semester, after monitoring and reviewing relevant data and public health conditions at that time.
Enhanced Campus Cleaning and Campus Services
Collin College will re-open all campus services for regular business hours on all campuses. In addition, the college will continue to provide the same level of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies for all facilities and continue enhanced cleaning services on all campuses. The bipolar ionization and UV sanitization air handling equipment, which significantly reduce airborne contaminants, are installed and operational at all college locations.
Vaccinations
Collin College plans to offer vaccination clinics at different campus locations throughout the summer. College students as well as employees and their family members will have the opportunity to receive two doses of available vaccines on a voluntary basis. The vaccine clinic opportunities will continue into Fall 2021, pending available opportunities with vaccine clinic providers.
Dual Credit
Dual credit students and faculty are required to adhere to Collin College COVID procedures when on Collin College campuses. While on ISD premises, dual credit students and faculty will follow ISD guidelines.
Athletics and Intramurals
Collin College teams will follow National Junior College Athletic Association guidelines as well as the college guidelines in non-competition facilities. Guests will be allowed at games and matches but will be required to follow district guidelines. Intramural events may be limited and will follow the college return guidelines.
Conference Facilities
Conference facilities are open for internal and external events and will follow the college guidelines.
COVID-19 Case Reporting
Students, faculty, and staff who experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 or who have been diagnosed with a positive Coronavirus test should continue to follow current reporting procedures available at www.collin.edu/covid19.
Spring and Summer 2022
The college will continue collaborating with the AY 2021-22 Restart Task Force to evaluate directions from the CDC and Texas State Health Services in developing guidelines for Spring and Summer 2022.
To register for classes, visit www.collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions. For information or assistance, contact admis[email protected].
For more stories like this, see our May 20 issue or subscribe online.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]