Mustangs hit field for spring game

Following a third place finish in district 9-6A last season, the Sachse football team hit the field for the first time in 2021, holding their spring game Friday, May 14.
Coming off of a bi-district playoff appearance, the Mustangs are hoping to use the momentum to fuel a district title next season. Showcasing their talent in front of their home crowd, Sachse coach Mark Behrens said he’s been happy with the progress the team showed over the spring.
“It’s been a good spring for us,” Behrens said. “I’m proud of the hard work the kids have shown over this entire practice period. Tonight was the accumulation of a lot of hard work. We got some things answered tonight, and had some things answered as well. We had a few injuries, but nothing to worry about. Overall, I was glad to get through this.”
In the spring game, the offense was able to find the end zone twice, including a score on the first drive of the game by Jamari Harts, to win the scrimmage 52-34.
One of the biggest areas coach Behrens and the Mustangs have worked on over the summer has been the defensive side of the ball. With a young defensive unit starting last season, Behrens said he has been impressed with how they’ve grown over the spring, hoping to build a great unit heading into the fall.
By Jackson King • [email protected]