Mustangs hit field for spring game

Following a third place fin­ish in district 9-6A last season, the Sachse football team hit the field for the first time in 2021, holding their spring game Fri­day, May 14.

Coming off of a bi-district playoff appearance, the Mus­tangs are hoping to use the mo­mentum to fuel a district title next season. Showcasing their talent in front of their home crowd, Sachse coach Mark Behrens said he’s been hap­py with the progress the team showed over the spring.

“It’s been a good spring for us,” Behrens said. “I’m proud of the hard work the kids have shown over this entire practice period. Tonight was the accu­mulation of a lot of hard work. We got some things answered tonight, and had some things answered as well. We had a few injuries, but nothing to worry about. Overall, I was glad to get through this.”

In the spring game, the of­fense was able to find the end zone twice, including a score on the first drive of the game by Jamari Harts, to win the scrim­mage 52-34.

One of the biggest areas coach Behrens and the Mus­tangs have worked on over the summer has been the defensive side of the ball. With a young defensive unit starting last sea­son, Behrens said he has been impressed with how they’ve grown over the spring, hoping to build a great unit heading into the fall.

For the full story, see our May 20 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]