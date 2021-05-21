Dallas County COVID related deaths top 4,000 this week

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 30 deaths and 450 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for May 18-21. The county has reported 4,017 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 259,980.

The county is also reporting a total of 42,388 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 473,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park will resume on Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in an area ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. She had been in critical care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Addison. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was May 14 and shows 44 active cases in the city, 32 in Dallas County and 12 in Collin County.

One death reported today was of a person who received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but had underlying high-risk health conditions. To date, a total of 87 cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have been identified in residents of Dallas County, including: 69 cases of variant B.1.1.7; seven B.1.429 variants; two B.1.526 variants; six P.1 variants; one P.2 variant, and two B.1.617.2 cases. Five have been hospitalized with 3 requiring intensive care unit admission, and one has died. Eight had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas.

One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 18 was 186, which is a rate of 7.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Over the past 2 weeks, rates of new COVID-19 diagnoses in Cedar Hill, Coppell, and Seagoville have been more than 50% higher than county-wide case rates. Rates of new COVID-19 diagnoses in Balch Springs, DeSoto, Mesquite and Rowlett have been 30% higher than county-wide case rates. Of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 18 (week ending 5/8/21), 7.9% of respiratory specimens tested positive SARS-CoV-2.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,106 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 417 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. During the months of April and May, 20% of all COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Dallas County were in children under the age of 18 years—the highest proportion in this age group since the beginning of the pandemic. To date, 67 children have been hospitalized with diagnoses of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19 infection. In Dallas County, 571 cases of COVID-19 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals have been confirmed to date, of which 95 were hospitalized, and 10 have died.

There are currently 29 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,380 residents and 2,471 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,101 have been hospitalized and 791 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Ten outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 621 residents and 223 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

