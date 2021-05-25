Jury gives 50-year sentence to child predator

An Allen man was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced May 24.

Alejandro Amoles, Jr. was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. By law, the sentence is not eligible for parole.

“This child suffered an entire year of unspeakable abuse before bravely reporting this predator to a trusted family friend,” Willis said after sentencing.

Amoles had a relationship with the child’s family, through which he had access to the child. He began to sexually abuse the child at age 5. After a year, the child disclosed the abuse to a family friend who was visiting for the weekend. The family friend reported the abuse to law enforcement.

Detective Chad Hermes with the Wylie Police Department investigated the case. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County and disclosed details about the sexual abuse.

Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Geeta Singletary and Lindsay Wozniak prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Kim Voigt-Eanes, Victim Assistance Coordinators Casey Hendrix and Ruth Ruiz and Legal Secretaries Christy Ware and Raman Kaur.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]