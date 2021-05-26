Wylie man sentenced to 41 years

A Wylie man was sentenced to 41 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child, District Attorney Greg Willis announced May 26.

“12 years of this horrific abuse perpetrated on a child sickens us all,” Willis said after sentencing. “The secret finally came out and now this predator will face the consequences for the next 41 years.”

Baltazar Aguilar, 43, had access to the child through a relationship with the child’s family. He sexually abused the child over the course of 12 years, beginning when the child was 4 years old. At age 16, the child told a friend and the abuse was reported to the Wylie Police Department. During an interview, Aguilar confessed to abusing the child.

The case was investigated by Wylie Police Department Detective Amanda Fields. Officer Joey Scimone obtained the confession. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where the child disclosed details of the abuse.

The jury found Aguilar guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child by contact and sexual assault of a child. Punishment was assessed by Judge Don Adams at 41 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of child and 20 years in prison for indecency with a child by contact and sexual assault of a child. By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is ineligible for parole. The sentences will run concurrently.

Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Carrie Thomas and Kimberly Kircher prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney investigators Gregory Bowers and Samantha Selman, Victim Assistance Coordinators Casey Hendrix and Rebecca Royer and Legal Secretary Ramnpreet Kaur.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]