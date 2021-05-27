Church ministry paved way for foster parents

Crystal Liechty, orphan care director at Northplace Church in Sachse, loved her career as a teacher but said as she reached her 50s, her pas­sion started to change.

At the time, she was al­ready volunteering as the orphan care director and said that the first thing she would do when she got to work was check on the foster families in the church.

Liechty and her husband have been foster parents themselves, on and off, for 31 years. She first began looking into providing foster care after her son was born and she was told she likely wouldn’t have another child. The couple eventually adopt­ed a daughter.

Liechty said the church’s orphan program started off as a camp for children in foster care called Royal Family Kids’ Camp. After three years of hearing church members say they wanted to take the children home, the director said she decided to do something to make it hap­pen.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]