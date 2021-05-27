No date set for senior center reopening

The Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center in Sachse con­tinues to remain closed despite most city facilities reopening to the public.

Part of the delay in re­opening the senior center is due to staffing issues. Previ­ously, Senior Center and Pro­gram Manager Carla Griffin was on a leave of absence and she has since accepted another position with the city. Parks and Recreation Director Lance Whitworth is in the process of hiring a new manager.

He said reopening the center depends on the hiring process, but added the city is accepting applications and expected to begin interviews soon.

Although Whitworth doesn’t have a solid timeline on when the center will re­open, he is hoping it will hap­pen over the summer.

“If we find someone we like, it will probably take three to four weeks to get them in,” Whitworth said.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]