Road conditions paved with opinions

Roads were the major topic of discussion during the May 17 reg­ular city council meeting.

Several residents spoke out about road conditions in Sachse, and Director of Public Works Co­rey Nesbit gave a brief update on the Merritt Road project.

Resident Butch Kemper spoke in-person during the citizen in­put portion of the meeting. Kem­per previously addressed council before the COVID-19 pandemic about adding a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Blackburn/ Ingram Road and 3rd Street/Long­meadow Drive. He said that traffic slowed during the pandemic but asked the council to address the is­sue now that restrictions are being lifted.

James Kieser and Chris Fauch­er emailed their comments, which Mayor Mike Felix read for the record. Both residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the con­dition of Bailey Road. In the April 19 council meeting, Nesbit briefed the council with three options to address Bailey Road: an asphalt overlay, rebuilding the road with new asphalt and rebuilding the road with concrete. He recom­mended the concrete option if the upcoming bond election passes and new asphalt in the event alternative funding is needed. This option, however, presents an issue because Sachse has an ordinance stating new roads must be concrete.

The residents asked council to rebuild the road with concrete to meet current Sachse ordinance re­quirements.

Nesbit also updated the project timeline concerning the Merritt Road project. He previously re­ported that construction on Merritt Road was expected to begin at the end of 2021 but said that the project has been delayed. He now expects construction to begin mid-2022.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]