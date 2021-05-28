One COVID related death, 135 Collin County cases reported since Sunday

The Texas Department of State Health Services updated COVID-19 information for May 24 through 28.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed one death and 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 75,111 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 413 active cases and a total of 91,108 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 833 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 57 are hospitalized with COVID-19, four less than Sunday.

Since May 23, hospitalizations show a decrease of 145 cases throughout the state at 1,892 of which 384 cases, a decrease of 42 cases, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]