Little Free Libraries promote literacy

Throughout the U.S., little box-like structures are popping up in neighborhoods, parks and schools – anywhere people gather – to offer free reading material.

For many, those little box­es packed with books hold the key to promoting literacy for children and adults who other­wise may not have access to a library.

Little Free Library is a non­profit organization based in Hudson, Wisc. that aims to expand book access through a network of volunteer-led little libraries. The first library was built in 2009, but today there are more than 100,000 regis­tered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries.

Little Free Libraries are book-sharing boxes residents build and set them up outside their home or business that allows community members to take books to read or to do­nate. The owner can register the library online, becoming the library’s steward, and will be given a charter number and plaque to attach to the box.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]