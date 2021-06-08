City council rezones two lots

Sachse City Council held two public hearings concerning requests to rezone two lots and recognized several members of the Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) team during the June 7 regular meeting.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester gave commendations to seven members of the VIPS team for the work volunteering at the vaccination hub in Garland.

Council held two public hearings, the first concerned rezoning 22.8 acres, northeast of Highway 78 and Woodbridge Parkway near Public Storage, from an agriculture district to a C-2 general commercial district.

Council voted 6-1 to approve the rezoning change.

The second public hearing concerned rezoning 6.87 acres of land from an agriculture district to an R-10 single family residential district. The property is located west of Merritt Road and south of Lacey Circle and is currently vacant. The hearing had no objection or support from the public.

Council voted 5-2 to approve the rezoning request.

After convening into executive session, council voted to increase City Manager Gina Nash’s salary by 8%, from $187,762 to $202,783.

The next city council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 21 at City Hall and streamed over the city’s website.

