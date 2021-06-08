Sachse Police investigating possible homicide

The Sachse Police Department responded to a welfare concern at 3507 Glenhaven Dr. at approximately 5:51 p.m. Monday, June 7.

Once inside, officers discovered a deceased male identified as 38-year-old Salah R. Eid.

The circumstances of Eid’s death are being investigated as a homicide. The department has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers and other surrounding agencies to assist with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the department at 972-495-2005.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]