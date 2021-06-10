Top two Sachse High students announced

Sachse High School prin­cipal Shea Creel, Superinten­dent Ricardo Lopez and select Garland ISD trustees celebrat­ed the top two students of the Class of 2021 by surprising them at their homes Saturday, June 5.

SHS class valedictorian is Mirial Disi and Andy Nguyen is the salutatorian.

Mirial boasts a weighted GPA of 4.7 and Andy came in at 4.6. The weighted averag­es consider additional points awarded for completing ad­vanced academic classes.

Mirial has committed to Princeton University. Athough the university doesn’t require new students to declare a ma­jor right away, Mirial plans to start a pre-health track study­ing anthropology with a focus on cultural disparages.

Andy said he is attending the University of Texas at Dal­las where he will study com­puter engineering, but does not have a career plan in place.

Both students said they are excited for college.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]