Top two Sachse High students announced

Sachse High School principal Shea Creel, Superintendent Ricardo Lopez and select Garland ISD trustees celebrated the top two students of the Class of 2021 by surprising them at their homes Saturday, June 5.
SHS class valedictorian is Mirial Disi and Andy Nguyen is the salutatorian.
Mirial boasts a weighted GPA of 4.7 and Andy came in at 4.6. The weighted averages consider additional points awarded for completing advanced academic classes.
Mirial has committed to Princeton University. Athough the university doesn’t require new students to declare a major right away, Mirial plans to start a pre-health track studying anthropology with a focus on cultural disparages.
Andy said he is attending the University of Texas at Dallas where he will study computer engineering, but does not have a career plan in place.
Both students said they are excited for college.
For the full story, see our June 10 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]