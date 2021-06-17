Garland ISD, community offer summer meal options

Most students are enjoying their summer break, but a grow­ing number find the summer months challenging because they have lost their opportunity to have regular meals.

However, school districts and community groups are working to ensure children do not go hun­gry.

Beginning June 14, Garland ISD offers free meals twice daily throughout most of the summer at certain campuses, including Sachse High School. Breakfast lasts from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch lasts from 11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Students must be accompa­nied by either an adult or an old­er sibling to receive meals.

A complete list of partici­pating schools can be found at garlandisd.net/content/sum­mer-meals.

Elementary schools will serve breakfast from 8:10-8:40 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. while middle schools will serve breakfast from 8:50-9:20 a.m. and lunch from 1:10-1:40 p.m.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]