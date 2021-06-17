Police investigate possible homicide

The Sachse Police Department discovered a deceased male identified as 38-year-old Salah R. Eid at approximately 5:51 p.m. Monday, June 7 after responding to a welfare concern call at 3507 Glenhaven Drive.
The circumstances of Eid’s death are being investigated as a homicide.
The Sachse Police Department has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers and other surrounding agencies to assist with the investigation.
Police have not provided any additional information and are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the department at 972-495-2005.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]