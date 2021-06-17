Police investigate possible homicide

The Sachse Police Depart­ment discovered a deceased male identified as 38-year-old Salah R. Eid at approximately 5:51 p.m. Monday, June 7 after responding to a welfare con­cern call at 3507 Glenhaven Drive.

The circumstances of Eid’s death are being investigated as a homicide.

The Sachse Police Depart­ment has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers and other surrounding agencies to assist with the investigation.

Police have not provided any additional information and are asking anyone with infor­mation concerning the incident to contact the department at 972-495-2005.

For more stories like this, see our June 17 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]