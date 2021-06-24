GISD students attend youth summit

Several Garland ISD stu­dents had the opportunity to present ideas on various ways to facilitate student reengage­ment post-COVID-19 during the Congressional Award and Youth Leadership Summit.

The event, held from June 14 – 17 at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center in Garland, is a collabora­tion led by the GISD English Language Department and the IDQ Group, which provides education strategies to school districts and other companies.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]