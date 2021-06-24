Housing shortage drives prices

Like much of the country, Sachse is experiencing a housing shortage that is driving up the market price of housing, making it difficult for many first-time buyers.
Jeanie Marten of Jeanie Marten Real Estate said she recently listed a house in Sachse that not only had 12 offers in four days, but the final offer came in at $50,000 over the asking price with an appraisal waiver, meaning that the buyer will purchase the house even if the appraisal comes in lower than what the buyer offered.
Marten said it is happening often enough that it is a difficult time for some buyers.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]