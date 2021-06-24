Housing shortage drives prices

Like much of the coun­try, Sachse is experiencing a housing shortage that is driv­ing up the market price of housing, making it difficult for many first-time buyers.

Jeanie Marten of Jeanie Marten Real Estate said she recently listed a house in Sachse that not only had 12 offers in four days, but the fi­nal offer came in at $50,000 over the asking price with an appraisal waiver, meaning that the buyer will purchase the house even if the apprais­al comes in lower than what the buyer offered.

Marten said it is happening often enough that it is a diffi­cult time for some buyers.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]