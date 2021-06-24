Lake levels force park, boat ramp closings

For the last two months, heavy rainfall has plagued the Metrop­lex, causing rivers and creeks to flood and lake levels to rise.

At Lake Lavon, the current water elevation could prevent some summer fun activities.

The lake, which is operat­ed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), is used not only as a water supply for many cities in northeastern Col­lin County, it also serves for the purposes of flood control and recreation.

As of June 14, the current elevation level of Lake Lavon is 500.39 feet mean sea level (msl), which is 8.39 feet over the normal elevation of 492 feet. After first crossing normal elevation April 15 with a read­ing of 492.03, lake elevation has steadily increased since May 15 until reaching a maximum ele­vation of 501.93 June 8, mark­ing the highest recorded eleva­tion since 2015.

By Jackson King • [email protected]