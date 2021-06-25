Suspects arrested in Sachse murder

Two suspects have been arrested for the recent murder of Sachse resident Salah Eid and a third suspect is still at large.

On June 7, Sachse Police Department responded to a welfare concern in the 3500 block of Glen Haven Dr where they discovered a deceased male identified as 38-year-old Eid, whose death was investigated as a homicide.

According to Sachse police, evidence obtained during the investigation implicated 29-year-old Zachary Wayne Shoppa, 31-year-old Taylor Nichole James and 40-year-old Brandon Duepree Dale in Eid’s murder.

Capital Murder warrants were issued for all three suspects.

James was arrested in Wharton Thursday, June 17, and is currently being held in the Wharton County Jail with a bond set a $1 million. Shoppa was arrested Friday, June 18 in Sealy and is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail, also with a bond set at $1 million.

The whereabouts of Dale are currently unknown, and police are asking anyone with information leading to his arrest to contact Sgt. Chris Burns with the Sachse Police Department at 972-495-2005.

