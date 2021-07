The Red, White & Blue Blast will be held from 6 -10 p.m. July 3 at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Dr. The event will feature live music by The Par­ty Machine Band, food trucks, yard games and fireworks. The band takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]