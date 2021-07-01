Residents reminded fireworks are illegal in the city

With the holiday weekend fast approaching and roadside fireworks stands popping up throughout Collin County, Sachse residents celebrating Independence Day this weekend are reminded that discharging fireworks — including sparklers — inside the city limits is illegal.
According to Sachse ordinance No. 3428, Section 9, the possession, manufacture, storage, sale or use of fireworks within the city limits is prohibited and those in violation of this ordinance can be cited with a fine up to $2,000.
According to data provided by Sachse Fire-Rescue, fireworks are estimated to have caused 19,500 fires in 2018 which resulted in five deaths and 46 civilian injuries.
The most common type of incident caused by discharging fireworks are fires and burns, which is why most cities in Texas have banned them.
Sachse F-R has not had any significant firework related incidents in the past five years and ask that residents continue to comply with the ordinance.
In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in the unincorporated area. However, possession and or discharging fireworks on U.S. Corps of Engineers property is illegal, including most parks and property adjoining Lake Lavon and Lake Ray Hubbard.
The Collin County Fire Marshall’s office advises individuals to always seek permission from landowners prior to discharging fireworks on private property.
Sachse F-R offers the following tips for those who wish to discharge fireworks:
- Keep your distance.
- Wear eye protection if lighting fireworks.
- Do not light more than one at a time.
- Do not allow children to ignite fireworks.
- Keep a close eye on children, especially if handling sparklers.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Do not pop fireworks in or near dry grassy areas, trees, structures, cars or combustible fuels or gases.
- Have a source of water nearby such as a bucket of water, water hose or fire extinguisher.
- Do not attempt to reignite malfunctioning fireworks.
The department also warned of sparklers, which are more dangerous than most realize. Sparklers do not explode but burn at close to 2,000 degrees, hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing and some children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet. Sachse Fire-Rescue suggested safer alternatives such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.
In addition to potentially causing injuries or fire, exploding fireworks can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome episodes in combat veterans and can scare pets and livestock.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]