Residents reminded fireworks are illegal in the city

With the holiday weekend fast ap­proaching and roadside fireworks stands popping up throughout Collin County, Sachse residents celebrating Indepen­dence Day this weekend are reminded that discharging fireworks — including sparklers — inside the city limits is illegal.

According to Sachse ordinance No. 3428, Section 9, the possession, manu­facture, storage, sale or use of fireworks within the city limits is prohibited and those in violation of this ordinance can be cited with a fine up to $2,000.

According to data provided by Sachse Fire-Rescue, fireworks are estimated to have caused 19,500 fires in 2018 which re­sulted in five deaths and 46 civilian injuries.

The most common type of incident caused by discharging fireworks are fires and burns, which is why most cities in Texas have banned them.

Sachse F-R has not had any significant firework related incidents in the past five years and ask that residents continue to comply with the ordinance.

In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned proper­ty in the unincorporated area. However, possession and or discharging fireworks on U.S. Corps of Engineers property is illegal, including most parks and proper­ty adjoining Lake Lavon and Lake Ray Hubbard.

The Collin County Fire Marshall’s of­fice advises individuals to always seek permission from landowners prior to dis­charging fireworks on private property.

Sachse F-R offers the following tips for those who wish to discharge fireworks:

Keep your distance.

Wear eye protection if lighting fire­works.

Do not light more than one at a time.

Do not allow children to ignite fire­works.

Keep a close eye on children, espe­cially if handling sparklers.

Be aware of your surroundings. Do not pop fireworks in or near dry grassy ar­eas, trees, structures, cars or combustible fuels or gases.

Have a source of water nearby such as a bucket of water, water hose or fire extinguisher.

Do not attempt to reignite malfunc­tioning fireworks.

The department also warned of spar­klers, which are more dangerous than most realize. Sparklers do not explode but burn at close to 2,000 degrees, hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing and some children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet. Sachse Fire-Rescue suggested safer alternatives such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.

In addition to potentially causing inju­ries or fire, exploding fireworks can trig­ger Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome ep­isodes in combat veterans and can scare pets and livestock.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]