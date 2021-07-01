Special legislative session announced

Gov. Greg Abbott an­nounced a special session of the Texas Legislature start­ing July 8.

The June 22 announce­ment did not specify what legislative priorities will be included in the agenda but said the items “will be an­nounced prior to the conven­ing of the special session.”

Along with the announced July session, the legislature is still expected to reconvene in the fall to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative district boundaries.

Recently, The Dallas Morn­ing News reported that Abbott said he wants lawmakers to address agenda items one by one, which could potentially lead to separate sessions.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]