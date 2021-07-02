Final suspect arrested for Sachse murder

Brandon Dale, 40, was arrested in Dallas after a capital warrant was issued for his arrest in the June 7 homicide of 38-year-old Salah R. Eid.

After his arrest, Dale was transported and booked into the Collin County Jail with bond set at $1 million. Dale is the third suspect arrested in connection with Eid’s murder after police responded to a welfare concern in the 3500 block of Glen Haven Dr. Upon entering the residence, officer’s discovered Eid’s body.

The department requested assistance from the Texas Rangers and other agencies to assist in the homicide investigation.

Sachse police and the Texas Rangers obtained evidence implicating Dale, along with 31-year-old Taylor Nichole James and 29-year-old Zachary Wayne Shoppa.

James was arrested in Wharton on June 17 and booked in the Wharton County Jail. Her bond was set at $1 million. Shoppa was arrested in Sealy and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond was also set at $ 1 million.

The Sachse Police Department will continue to follow up on leads and will submit the investigation for prosecution by the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

No information on the possible motive is available at this time.