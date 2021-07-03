Red, White & Blue Blast returns

Sachse residents gathered in Heritage Park to celebrate Independence Day during the Red, White & Blue Blast, held July 3.

The event was a return to normal from last year, which only featured a fireworks display because of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured live music, art and craft vendors, food and ended the evening with a fireworks display.

The band, Party Machine Band, has performed at the Red, White & Blue Blast for the past five years.

See the July 8 edition for additional photos.

Sachse Fire-Rescue provided a “splashdown” for the kids to cool off.

Princess the pig shows off her patriotic pride.