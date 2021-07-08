I learned how to ride a bike on a pink glitter bicycle with white wheels, a cute basket, and rainbow tassel handles. As a kid, I spent countless hours ex­ploring the neighborhood streets with my matching pink helmet. Recently, I’ve been enjoying biking once again on different local trails. It’s a great way to get some fresh air, enjoy na­ture, and burn calories — Har­vard University says bicycling at 12-13.9 mph can burn any­where from 240-336 calories in 30 minutes depending on your starting weight. That’s some serious motivation! If you’re ready to hit the trails, check out a few of these local Texas spots this summer.

By Sydni Ellis