Bipartisan wildlife proposal would enhance fish and wildlife, grow businesses in Texas

During the pandemic, Texans headed back to nature in record numbers, with more people visiting state parks, hunting, fishing and boating than ever before.

A new congressional propos­al aims to tap into that explod­ing interest by investing more than $50 million per year in Texas for wildlife recovery and related public education and recreation, a move expected to boost the state’s already boom­ing nature-based economy into overdrive.

The bipartisan Recover­ing America’s Wildlife Act, H.R.2773, would provide $1.4 billion to state and tribal wild­life conservation initiatives to support at-risk wildlife popu­lations and their habitats. The funding would come from exist­ing revenues with no new taxes.

