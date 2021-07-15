Bipartisan wildlife proposal would enhance fish and wildlife, grow businesses in Texas

During the pandemic, Texans headed back to nature in record numbers, with more people visiting state parks, hunting, fishing and boating than ever before.
A new congressional proposal aims to tap into that exploding interest by investing more than $50 million per year in Texas for wildlife recovery and related public education and recreation, a move expected to boost the state’s already booming nature-based economy into overdrive.
The bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, H.R.2773, would provide $1.4 billion to state and tribal wildlife conservation initiatives to support at-risk wildlife populations and their habitats. The funding would come from existing revenues with no new taxes.
For the full story, see our July 15 issue or subscribe online.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]